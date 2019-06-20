Robert E. Reio, 74, of Robesonia, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence.

He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly A. (Phillips) Reio; and his best friend, Emma Levan.

He was born in Shillington on May 28, 1945, a son of the late Jennie E. (Richards) and George A. Reio Sr.

Robert was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Teamsters, life member of the Kenhorst Fire Co. and loved antique sports cars.

Robert worked as a truck driver for over 30 years at Reading Brewery, General Battery and Exide.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennipher R. Pazdrick, fiancee of John Schoener, and Lisa A., wife of Andrew Kasmari; four grandchildren: David, Jeffrey, Kaitlin and Joshua; and four great-grandchildren.

He was also predeceased by a brother, George A. Reio Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Cole Funeral Home, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia.

Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Gibraltar.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, P.O. Box 69, Mohnton, PA 19540.

Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



