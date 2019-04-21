Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Reitz Sr..

Robert Milton "Skip" Reitz Sr., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in his Exeter residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was proceeded by his wife, Bonnie R. (Hoffman) Reitz, who passed away on April 17, 1986. He was born in Reading on

November 11, 1935, a son of the late Milton F. and Julia V. (Kochan) Reitz.

Skip was an Army veteran and was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Birdsboro, and attended Christ United Methodist Church. He was the owner/operator of R.M. Reitz & Sons HVAC for 50 years, retiring in 2006. Skip

enjoyed dirt modified racing, traveling and being outdoors. He was very active in his church and spending quality time with his family.

Skip is survived by his children: Robert M. Jr. and his wife, Barbara Reitz, of Fleetwood; Jean L. "Suzy" and her husband, Mike Judson, of Wakefield, Va.; Rodney P. and his wife, Paula Reitz, of Sinking Spring; Ryan F. and his wife, Raquel Reitz, of Birdsboro; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great- grandchildren.

Services will be Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd.,

Reiffton. Burial to follow in Berks County Memorial

Gardens. A viewing will be Thursday 6-8:00 p.m., and

Friday 10-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.

