|
Robert H. Richards, 88, formerly of
Womelsdorf, passed away on Friday,
September 27, 2019, at StoneRidge Poplar Run in Myerstown.
His wife of nearly 64 years, Joan V.
(Oxenreider) Richards, died on April 22, 2018. Born in Wyomissing on August 15, 1931, a son of the late Ralph C. and Sadie M. (Schucker) Richards. He was a 1949 graduate of Wyomissing High School and proudly served in the Air National Guard in the 148th Fighter Squadron out of Spatz Field in Reading. His active duty was at Dover Air Force Base.
Bob was employed at Hayes Construction for 33 years and later at Carlino Development Group for 17 years. In
retirement he and his late wife operated J&B Crafts
together. He was an active volunteer while residing at StoneRidge, was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt and
especially loved the family vacations to Ocean City, N.J.
He is survived by a son, Kevin R. Richards, husband of Vicki; a daughter, Chris R., wife of Gary Eiceman; a sister, Marguerite M. Rumpf; four grandchildren: Ashley, wife of Jeremy Pastor, Kayla Richards, and Courtney and Brittney Eiceman; and two great-grandsons, Dax and Trent Pastor. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Richards.
Services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, with the Rev. Dana Logan
officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Cole Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Womelsdorf Union Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.