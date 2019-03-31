Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Riffel.

Robert Eugene Riffel, 84, passed away March 27, 2019 in his home.

He was the husband of Darlene Elaine

(Davis) Riffel.

Born in Fort Morgan, Colorado, the son of the late Jacob and Anna (Lenhardt) Riffel.

Bob played football and golf through high school, and continued to play golf throughout his life with his wife

Darlene.

He loved attending his grandchildren's sports events and actively participated in their fun and scholastic endeavors. Bob loved to express his creative flair through building new homes and landscaping new yards and gardens. His

greatest love and pride was his wife and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Robin Joy, wife of Mark Jury, of Gilroy, California, Dawn Elaine, wife of Steven Gieringer, of Fleetwood, Lisa Ann, wife of Terry Beaver, of Swisshome, Oregon; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services are Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main Street, Kutztown.

Visitation with the family 12-1 p.m. in the church. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity Church.



