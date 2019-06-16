Robert W. Rubright, 93, formerly of

Shillington, died June 14, 2019, at Phoebe Berks Village where he had resided for the past two and a half years.

He was the loving husband of Jeanette A. (Loeper) Rubright, deceased October, 2018; they were married on June 25, 1949. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Warren and Eva Rubright.

Bob was a graduate of Reading High School in 1943 where he was a standout pitcher. He enlisted in the U.S.

Navy in 1944 and served at sea in the Philippines until 1946. After the war, "Rube," as he was known to his friends and family, worked at Karl Lieberknecht Inc., as a

machinist and later at both Textile Machine Works and Sharpoint in Mohnton as a scheduling supervisor.

Jeanette and Bob were active members of the St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church community in Shillington for many years.

Bob was the father of four sons: Robert M., husband of Ann W., Ellicott City, Md.; James A., husband of Judy A., Sinking Spring; Thomas E., deceased, and his widow, Andra Rubright, Alpharetta, Ga.; and John P., husband of Joann M., Tampa, Fla. There are eleven grandchildren: Katelyn, Christian, Colin, Jayme, Jennifer, Ashley, Amber, Thomas, Timothy, Robbie and Lexi; and six great-grandchildren: Bryce, Oliver, Emerson, Piper, Tripp and Harper. He had two half brothers, Martin, of Reading; and Warren, of

Orlando, Fla., both deceased.

Friends are invited to a visitation and prayer service to be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Edward J. Kuhn

Funeral Home, at 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. The

visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., and be followed by the prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, at 57 West 57th Street, Suite 904. New York, NY 10019, or online at www.alzdiscovery.org . Please note "In loving memory of Robert Rubright" in the memo line.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



