Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Reformed Church
4001 Penn Ave.
Sinking Spring, PA
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Reformed Church
4001 Penn Ave.
Sinking Spring, PA
Robert A. Saeger, 88, passed away in

Providence Place Senior Living, Pine Grove, Thursday, August 15, 2019.

He was the husband of the late June

Elizabeth (Smith) Saeger who passed away June 3, 2019. Born in Catasauqua, Pa., he was the son of the late Austin R. and Marion I. (Roth) Saeger. Mr. Saeger was a member of St. John's Reformed Church in Sinking Spring and was a data processing

manager at Exide Corp. for 27 years retiring in 1993.

He is survived by his children: Michele M. Woomert, wife of Alan R. Woomert Sr., of Schuylkill Haven; Marsha E. Gaspari, wife of Anthony A. Gaspari, of Cockeysville,

Maryland; Todd R. Saeger, husband of Karen S. Saeger, of Atlanta, Georgia; Kurt R. Saeger, husband of Jan M. Saeger, of Allentown; and his 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Mr. Saeger is also survived by his brother, David Saeger, of Catasauqua; and Nancy Hughes, of

Maryland.

Memorial service will be held in St. John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Robert S. Ziehmer will

officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in St. John's Reformed Church, Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Reformed Church, at the above address, in memory of Mr. Robert A. Saeger. Bean Funeral Homes &

Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at: www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
