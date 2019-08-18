|
Robert A. Saeger, 88, passed away in
Providence Place Senior Living, Pine Grove, Thursday, August 15, 2019.
He was the husband of the late June
Elizabeth (Smith) Saeger who passed away June 3, 2019. Born in Catasauqua, Pa., he was the son of the late Austin R. and Marion I. (Roth) Saeger. Mr. Saeger was a member of St. John's Reformed Church in Sinking Spring and was a data processing
manager at Exide Corp. for 27 years retiring in 1993.
He is survived by his children: Michele M. Woomert, wife of Alan R. Woomert Sr., of Schuylkill Haven; Marsha E. Gaspari, wife of Anthony A. Gaspari, of Cockeysville,
Maryland; Todd R. Saeger, husband of Karen S. Saeger, of Atlanta, Georgia; Kurt R. Saeger, husband of Jan M. Saeger, of Allentown; and his 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Mr. Saeger is also survived by his brother, David Saeger, of Catasauqua; and Nancy Hughes, of
Maryland.
Memorial service will be held in St. John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Robert S. Ziehmer will
officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in St. John's Reformed Church, Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Reformed Church, at the above address, in memory of Mr. Robert A. Saeger. Bean Funeral Homes &
Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at: www.beanfuneralhomes.com.