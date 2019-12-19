|
|
Robert Samuel Warner, 89, of Newmanstown died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Marceline Carmella (Loverde) Warner, to whom he was married 67 years on December 13, 2019. Born in Pine Grove on December 16, 1930, he was the son of the late Elmer and Mabel (Zimmerman) Warner. Robert served in the US Army during the Korean War. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Robert, husband of Sandra Warner, of Newmanstown; grandchildren, Shane, husband of Maylen Warner, Jeremy, husband of Jessica Warner; great-grandchildren, Roslyn and Kasandra; sister, Nancy Dean; and brother, Richard, husband of Florence Warner. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 6 p.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019