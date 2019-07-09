Robert Daniel Shipe III, 74, of Temple, died July 7, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Lyndell C.

(Rentschler) Shipe, to whom he was married November 25, 1967. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Robert D., Jr. and Gladys M. (Yiengst) Shipe. Bob was a 1962 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and a 1966 graduate of Kutztown State College, where he received a B.S. in education. He also went on to earn his Master's Degree.

He taught with Reading School District, first at Northwest Middle School and then at Reading High School, where he taught special education for 12 years. He was head of the special education department for 7 years, until his retirement in 1996.

After retirement, Bob was employed with Muhlenberg Ambulance Association as chief general manager for 15 years, and was the treasurer since June of 2018. He also served on the board of directors for the last 25 years.

He was a volunteer firefighter with Temple Fire Company from 1967-1989, where he served as Fire Chief for 12 years. He was also a volunteer firefighter with Marion Fire Company for a number of years. Bob was a member of Fraternal Order of Police - Berks Lodge #71, Temple, a lifetime member of the Temple Fire Company and a member of Marion Fire Company.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Potter County. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Turks & Caicos. He loved time spent with the various dogs he had over the years.

Also surviving is his daughter, Wendy L. Shipe, fiance of Don Jay Cooper, of Laureldale; and his grandson, Cameron Robert Shipe. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Dean B. Shipe, of Newville, Pa.; and his sister, Jolie, wife of Kerry Labe, of Bernville.

Services will be held Thursday, July 11th at 11:00 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Viewings will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Thursday morning from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Temple Fire Company, 4963 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560 and/or Muhlenberg Ambulance, P.O. Box 206, Temple, PA 19560. Please memo: "Robert Shipe." For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



