Robert L. Shuman, 90, of Lower Alsace, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

He was the husband of Elizabeth A. (Carl) Shuman with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Leon and E. Naomi (Gilbert)

Shuman. Bob was a proud member of the United States

Navy. He loved gardening, fishing, the Philadelphia Eagles, Villanova Basketball and Big Band Music. Bob worked in the Printing industry for over 35 years and then was a truck driver for St. Lawrence Carbonizing until his retirement. He is survived by two sons, Robert R., husband of Sheila, Gary H., husband of Joanie; four grandchildren: Katherine E., Patrick A., Neil J., Amy N. Barrett; and five great-grandchildren: Zoey, Lily, Hailey, Oliva and Jack.

He was predeceased by one son, Jeffrey L.; and six siblings.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

3893 Adler Pl. Ste. 170,

Bethlehem, PA 18017 or the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



