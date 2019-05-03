Robert "Bob" V. Smith Sr., 66, formerly of Norristown, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Southeastern PA Veterans

Center, Spring City, after losing his battle with Pick's disease.

Born in Panama on August 13, 1952, he was a son of Vernon I. Smith, West Norriton and the late Margaret (Kirkpatrick) Smith.

Bob honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked for over 20 years for the U.S. Postal Service and enjoyed spending time at the V.F.W., playing softball and competing in shuffleboard leagues.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife,

Sharon J. (Harpster) Smith; son, Robert, husband of Kayce Smith; daughter, Jackie Lee Smith; step-son, Coty Baker; granddaughter, Alexandria Baker; three brothers; two

sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Bob was predeceased by his brothers, Vernon and Kirk; and his step-son, Chase Harpster.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at Moore, Snear & Reggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.

Interment with military honors will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., in Washington Crossing

National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.

Please remember Bob by making a contribution, in lieu of flowers, to , 22512 Gateway

Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Smith family. www.kleefuneralhome.com



