Robert Stanley Kershner Robert Stanley Kershner, 69, of Shoemakersville, passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020 in the care of Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, Bob was the son of the late Arlene R. (Held) and Stanley F. Kershner. He was a 1968 graduate of Reading Senior High School. In 1979 he graduated from Reading Community College with his Associate’s Degree. He would retire from Redner’s where he worked for over 30 years. Bob is survived by his daughter, Becki A. Thoman (Mark) of Naples, FL, and a sister, Linda F. Koch, of Wyomissing. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cody, Kaci, and Caleb, and his great grandson Carson. A Celebration of Robert’s Life will be held privately at the convenience of his family in Naples, FL. His family asks that contributions in his memory be made to the Good Shephard United Church of Christ, 170 Tuckerton Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.