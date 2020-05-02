Robert Steely
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Steely, born June 21 to Laura (nee) Cooper and Leroy Steely in Ephrata. He just celebrated his 92nd  birthday as a resident of United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz. He is survived by his son, Barry Steely, Brooklyn New York. He was married to Pauline (nee) Lebo, deceased, for over 60 years. Robert worked for many years at the New Holland Machine Company, Sperry Rand division and was offered early retirement when Ford purchased the company. Starting as a welder and eventually becoming a supervisor in the experimental farm machinery division, he was thrilled and privileged to be sent to Belgium and France to oversee testing of new farm machinery, especially due to his love of travel. His two favorite places, and many have heard him describe them, were from his two trips to Mexico where he was able to climb the Temple at Chichen Itza, and loved telling how he climbed those hundreds of steps in The Tower of Pisa, in Italy. Plans fell through to visit Russia years ago during the cold war. A major regret. He, and the family, also travelled across America seeing all the wonderful tourist sites including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and the Petrified Forest. One day he drove to the coastline in California, just so he could say he saw the Pacific Ocean.      While being on the zoning board of East Cocalico Township, he made many friends, and probably a few enemies. He was up for welcoming new businesses, but still protecting the interests of the community and the environment. He was the go-to for your new porch or that new room.   He was an excellent craftsman building country styled furniture and beautiful wooden inlaid boxes. being an engineer, he could also build all kinds of mechanical things, including a giant snow plow from scratch, to a mini bike. He was a problem solver and would come up with innovative solutions. He loved his shooting and golfing buddies. Spent hours with them. Robert won many prizes for his trapshooting skills. He was a member of the Adamstown Rod and Gun Club where for some years he ran the trap program and was also a life member of the Cocalico Sportsman Association. He was also a very proud platinum lifetime member of the NRA and an active member of Salem E&R Church in Reamstown. Due to current the current public health circumstances, services are private with interment at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver. Please no flowers. If so inclined you may send a donation to apdaparkinson.org. www.goodfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc.
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
(717) 336-4909
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved