Robert Steely, born June 21 to Laura (nee) Cooper and Leroy Steely in Ephrata. He just celebrated his 92nd birthday as a resident of United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz. He is survived by his son, Barry Steely, Brooklyn New York. He was married to Pauline (nee) Lebo, deceased, for over 60 years. Robert worked for many years at the New Holland Machine Company, Sperry Rand division and was offered early retirement when Ford purchased the company. Starting as a welder and eventually becoming a supervisor in the experimental farm machinery division, he was thrilled and privileged to be sent to Belgium and France to oversee testing of new farm machinery, especially due to his love of travel. His two favorite places, and many have heard him describe them, were from his two trips to Mexico where he was able to climb the Temple at Chichen Itza, and loved telling how he climbed those hundreds of steps in The Tower of Pisa, in Italy. Plans fell through to visit Russia years ago during the cold war. A major regret. He, and the family, also travelled across America seeing all the wonderful tourist sites including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and the Petrified Forest. One day he drove to the coastline in California, just so he could say he saw the Pacific Ocean. While being on the zoning board of East Cocalico Township, he made many friends, and probably a few enemies. He was up for welcoming new businesses, but still protecting the interests of the community and the environment. He was the go-to for your new porch or that new room. He was an excellent craftsman building country styled furniture and beautiful wooden inlaid boxes. being an engineer, he could also build all kinds of mechanical things, including a giant snow plow from scratch, to a mini bike. He was a problem solver and would come up with innovative solutions. He loved his shooting and golfing buddies. Spent hours with them. Robert won many prizes for his trapshooting skills. He was a member of the Adamstown Rod and Gun Club where for some years he ran the trap program and was also a life member of the Cocalico Sportsman Association. He was also a very proud platinum lifetime member of the NRA and an active member of Salem E&R Church in Reamstown. Due to current the current public health circumstances, services are private with interment at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver. Please no flowers. If so inclined you may send a donation to apdaparkinson.org. www.goodfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.