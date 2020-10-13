Robert S. Lynn Robert Stone Lynn, 92, of Center Valley, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Bob was born in Naugatuck, CT on September 3, 1928 to Helen Ferguson Lynn and Martin Thomas Lynn. He attended Naugatuck High School and Cheshire Academy Prep School before attending Brown University. After graduating from Brown, Bob was a Korean War veteran having served as a First Lieutenant in the US Air Force as a Navigator/Bombardier from 1951 until 1956. Bob then attended the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. After graduating from Wharton, Bob joined AT&T Bell Laboratories as part of its prestigious Junior Executive Training program. Bob spent 32 years at AT&T before retiring in 1989. On October 25, 1958, Bob married the love of his life, Joanne Barbara McLaughlin of Pittsburgh, PA, and moved to Madison, NJ where they resided for three years before moving to Florham Park, NJ where they lived for over 25 years. Bob and Joanne were married for 55 years before her death in 2014. In his free time, Bob enjoyed their summer residence in Ocean City, NJ as well as traveling with Joanne, reading, exercising, and watching his favorite sports teams. Most of all, he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Bob is survived by his daughter, Kathleen L. and her husband Robert D. Harrop of Sinking Spring, PA and their children, Matthew, Shannon and Colin; his son, Daniel D. and his wife Kristine (Joy) Lynn of Flemington, NJ and their children, Erika and Ryan; and his daughter, Mary Ellen and her husband Keith A. Walker of Fleetwood, PA; and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife Joanne, Bob is predeceased by his son, Bobby, and his brothers Martin, William, and Douglas. A visitation and mass in Bob’s memory will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting at 9:30 AM; Mass at 10:30AM both at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church located at 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015. All family and friends are invited to attend. Bob requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements are provided by Weber Funeral Homes, Allentown, PA. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, visit www.weberfuneralhomes.com
