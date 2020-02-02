|
Robert L. Strickler, 90, of Richland, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Legends of Lititz, Pa. He was born Millcreek Township, Lebanon County, on November 7, 1929, a son of the late Raymond Henry and Sara Anna Meiser Strickler. Robert was a professional musician, playing the clarinet for the Dallas Symphony for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and also played in U.S. Army band in Washington D.C. He worshipped in the Lutheran faith and was a graduate of West Chester University. He is survived by siblings, Barbara Schwalm and husband, Jared, of Richland; Larry Strickler, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Terry Strickler and wife, Linda, of Lebanon; Linda Derr, of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.; George Strickler, of Newmanstown; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Strickler and John Strickler. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, with a visitation beginning on Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be made in the Richland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Dr., 1st floor, Lancaster, PA 17603. www.clauserfh.com
