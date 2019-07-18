Robert W. "Bobby" Swartz Jr., 50, of

Shillington, passed away in St. Francis Home surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Dorothy E. "Dottie" (O'Bryan) Swartz; they were

married on September 11, 2004. Together, they have raised their daughter, Olivia Grace Swartz, a student at Governor Mifflin High School.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Robert W. Sr. and Mary L. (Zweizig) Swartz, Reading.

Being very athletic and active in his youth, he played baseball for the Rising Sun and soccer for the Germania Soccer Club. Bobby was a 1987 Reading High School

graduate, where he excelled as a soccer player. A four year starter and all county player, one of his highlights was

scoring five goals against Wilson his senior year.

Bobby was a machinist for Cambridge Lee, Leesport, for nearly 30 years.

A great brother, son and friend, and a fantastic father and husband, Bobby always had a funny story to tell and was the happiest, kindest and most humorous person to

everyone who knew him. One of his proudest roles was coaching Olivia and her teammates as they progressed through the Governor Mifflin Youth Soccer Program.

Bobby is also survived by his two sisters, Sherry L. Swartz, Mt. Penn, and Erin D., married to Thomas J. Vida, Wernersville. He was affectionately knows as unc-unc to his nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a celebration of his life to begin at 4 p.m., at

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Francis Home, 144 Hillside Drive, Reading, PA 19607.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



