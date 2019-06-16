It is with great sorrow to announce that Robert "Bob" C. Vogel peacefully passed away with his loving family by his side on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 72.

Bob was born in Reading, and was the son of the late John and Genevieve (Lansche) Vogel.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy D. (Wernig) Vogel; daughter, Lisa, wife of William Brigham III; daughter, Susan, wife of Neal Padovani; brother, John, husband of Linda Vogel; sister, Mary, wife of Edward Braun; brother-in-law, John Wernig Jr.; six grandchildren: Lauren Duffy, Michael Duffy, Gabriella Padovani, Brianna Padovani, Jarred Vogel and Breelle Vogel; three nieces; and four nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his son, Robert C. Vogel;

granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Brigham; sister, Sr. Margaret Mary Vogel; and in-laws, John and Helen (Rusnak) Wernig.

Bob will be forever missed by his friends and family. He was a resident of Arbor Gate, Myerstown, Pa., and an active parishioner of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church where he was a prior eucharistic minister and lecturer. Bob was also a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Assembly No. 973, in Lebanon, Pa. Bob was the

salutatorian of Holy Name High School, currently Berks Catholic, in 1965. He graduated magna cum laude from Mount St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, Md., in 1969 where he earned a bachelor's degree in history.

Bob began his career as an educator at Corpus Christi School in Chambersburg, Pa. He then became the vice

president of business and major accounts for Business Equipment, in Reading, Pa. Bob advanced his career as

regional manager at ALLSTEEL, a division of HON from where he retired. Bob was also the author of two published books, "A Way Home" and "A Way Home II-Resolution."

A celebration of Bob's life will occur on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The viewing will be held at Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, 188 W. McKinley Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a 4:30 p.m. Mass to be presided over by Father Michael Messner. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family at

Gethsemane Cemetery in Reading.

The family would like to recognize and thank the I.C.U. and 4E. staff of WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, Pa., for their exceptional care during Bob's most recent visit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 111 S. Independence Mall E, Ste. 411, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2521; or the , Lebanon Div., 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com



