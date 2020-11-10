Robert W. “Bob” Ahner, Sr. Robert W. “Bob” Ahner, Sr., a 70-year resident of Wyomissing, passed away on November 6, 2020, at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. His wife of 64 years, Lois L. (Lamoreaux) Ahner, died on September 18, 2010. Born in Alburtis, Lehigh County, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Esther C. (Heater) Ahner. He was a graduate of Emmaus High School and Kutztown State Teacher’s College. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp as a pilot trainee, serving stateside during WWII. Bob helped his father at Ahner’s General Store in Alburtis, Lehigh County before being employed in the Metallurgy Departments of Jacobs Aircraft, Pottstown, followed by sales and sales management career with Marchant Calculating and SCM Corporation. In 1985, he founded Ahner Business Machines which he operated until retiring in 1990. Bob was a member of the YR Club, Iris Club, where he served as president in the late 1950’s. He was a life-time member of the Heidelberg Country Club where he and Lois enjoyed their leisure time and retirement years. Bob was also a 70-year member of the Isaac Heister Lodge #660 Free and Accepted Masons, West Reading. Bob is survived by two sons, Robert W. Ahner, Jr., husband of Ansa Sama, Bernville and David J., husband of Charlotte (Hannan) Ahner, Cumming, GA; and four grandchildren: Ava, Ella, Jennifer and Bill. The Ahner family thanks the employees and caregivers of Country Meadows, Comfort Keepers and lastly Grane Hospice for the thoughtful and excellent care of Bob. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Country Meadows Co-workers Foundation, 830 Cherry Dr., Hershey, PA 17033. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
