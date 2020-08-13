Robert W. Brennan Robert W. Brennan, 91, of Wyomissing Hills, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Columbia Cottages. He was the widower of Helen J. (Walsh), who passed away in 2011. Born in Hazleton, Robert was a son of the late Denis V. and Clare R. (Warg) Brenan. He graduated from St. Ann’s High School ’47 and served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. After leaving the service, Robert studied Economics at Villanova University, graduating with his bachelor’s in 1956. For over 35 years, he worked at CNA Insurance, retiring in 1994 as a Surety Bond Manager. He was a parishioner of St. Ignatius of Loyola Roman Catholic Church. In his community, Robert served as the Treasurer for the Wyomissing Hills PTA and Treasurer for the St. Ignatius CCD. Bob was an avid tennis player throughout his life. He enjoyed playing in several Wyomissing tennis leagues and with friends and family until just a few years ago. He also played basketball for his high school team as well as his Air Force team while stationed in Germany. He loved following the Villanova Wildcats and was thrilled to experience three national championships. He will be remembered by his children: Dennis J. Brennan, husband of Lori Ann, of Sinking Spring; Robert M. Brennan of Sinking Spring; Patrick J. Brennan, husband of Jennifer, of Lexington KY; and Kathryn Brennan Bobb, wife of John, of West Lawn. He is also survived by his brother, Denis V. Brenan of Wayne, and by his nine grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his sisters, Claire Gwiazdowski, Helen Sharpe, Catherine Mattie, and Maureen Robinson.In lieu of flowers, Robert’s family encourages a donation to be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
