Robert W. “Pepsi” Criss, III, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He had previously lived in New Holland for many years. He was married to Sheila L. Weidler Criss for 52 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Robert W. II and Ruth Hoover Criss. He was raised by his late aunt, Verna M. Criss, after his mother had passed away. Robert retired from Red Rose Transit where he had been employed as a driver for 32 years. Prior to that he had spent time driving for Pepsi. He served in the U.S. Army with the 73d Signal Co. during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion and the Teamsters. He enjoyed trains, antique cars, and anything Celtic. Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Charles F. Criss of East Earl, and Michael A. Criss of Mohnton; a daughter, Anita L. Criss of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Charlie S. Criss, Ryan D. Criss, Nicholas C. Criss, and Halie J. Criss. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 6, at 11:00 a.m. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. Interment in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. CDC guidelines will be honored and all attendees will be required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C, York, PA 17402-9001. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com