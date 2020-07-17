1/1
Robert W. Loy
Robert W. Loy Robert W. Loy, 91, of Wernersville, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Alice E. (Toth) Loy, with whom he shared 72 years of marriage on October 30th. Robert, a son of the late William R. and Anna H. (Hulsizer) Loy, was born in Reading. He is survived by his son, Robert W. Loy, II, Wernersville; two daughters, Linda M. Geiger, Reading, and Susan J., wife of R. Stewart Musser, Waunakee, WI; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Scott; and a brother, John H. Loy. He was a graduate of Reading High School and retired in 1989 from the former AT&T, also previously known as Western Electric, as a system specialist. He was an Army Veteran, having served during WWII. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
