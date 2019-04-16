Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Walley.

Robert J. Walley, age 60, of Mt. Juliet, passed away at home on April 15, 2019, surrounded by family after a long struggle with cancer.

He was born on December 2, 1958, in Reading, Pa., to Robert F. and Marie Henrich Walley, and is the oldest of three children. Robert was very active in the Boy Scouts growing up, ultimately earning the title of Eagle Scout. After graduating from high school, he attended Penn State where he was president of the Forestry Fraternity. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in administrative management, then later earned an associate's degree in mechanical engineering technology. Robert was employed at

Bridgestone for 25 years.

He was preceded in death by mother, Marie Henrich Walley; and is survived by his wife, Mary Montoya; father, Robert F. Walley; children: Stacey Harper, Nicole (Patrick) Judge, Marci (Elliott) Zerbe, Madison Walley, Jason Bodner, Anthony (Perla) Bodner, Eric Bodner and Melissa Bodner; siblings, Michael (Shirl) Walley and Donna (Daniel)

Swinford; and 7 grandchildren.

The Walley family appreciates the support and prayers of those who were blessed enough to know Robert.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 19th, at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to "Save Our Monarchs Foundation," P.O. Box 390135, Minneapolis, MN 55439.

Sellars at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459.



