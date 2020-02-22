|
Robert Eugene Wean, 88 of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania died on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph in Bern Twp., Berks Co., PA. Born January 7, 1932 in Birdsboro, PA, he was the son of the late Luther Z. Wean and Bertha G. (Johnson) Wean. He was the husband of Anna Mae (Gauger) Wean. He was employed by Conestoga Telephone & Telegraph for 37 Years and retired in 1994. He was an Army Veteran of the Korea Conflict. Robert was a member of the Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club, American Legion Post 626, and South Birdsboro Archery, Rod, & Gun Club. He was also a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Birdsboro, PA. Surviving along with his wife are son, Robert E. Wean of Fort Lauderdale, FL, daughter, Sandra L. wife of Gary Hemminger of Douglassville, PA; 4 grandchildren: Nathaniel Wean, Melissa Juergens, Shawn Hemminger, and Kelly Packer; 6 great grandchildren: Jonah, Sarah, Marty, Amelia, Ronan, and Ava. The family will receive relatives and friends at the First Church of the Nazarene, 715 E. 3 rd St., Birdsboro, PA on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. with the funeral service to follow the viewing at the church. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of the Nazarene at the above address. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020