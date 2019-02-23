Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Weihe.

Robert Luther Weihe, 75, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, in his Cumru Township residence, surrounded by his

loving family after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.

He is survived by his life companion of 39 years, Jane Skowronek. Robert was born in Reading on July 24, 1943, a son of the late Wilbert M. and Stella M. (Hein) Weihe. He had his own small construction business for 46 years. Robert is also survived by his son, Joseph and his wife, Tammy Weihe, of Mohnton; his daughter, Teresa Aul, of Reading; his brother, William M. Weihe, of Shillington; 4 grandchildren: Trisha, Bobby, Brian and Brittany; and 3 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Lilly and Cora.

Services and burial are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

, 3893 Adler Pl., #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

