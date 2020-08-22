Robert Wolf

Robert “Wolfie” Norman Wolf, 92, passed away on August 14, 2020 in Wyomissing, PA, where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law. He was the husband of the late Gertrude A. (Hildebrand) Wolf and the late Dorothy M. (Strunk) Wolf. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Clara E. (Fornwald) Wolf. He was preceded in death by siblings Ralph Sperber, Edna (Wolf) Bonsall, and Dale Wolf. Robert was a US Army Veteran, proudly serving at Fort Kobbe on the west bank of the Pacific side of the Panama Canal during the time of the Korean War. After serving in the Army and National Guard, he worked at Dana, Brown Trailer, and several lift truck repair companies as a fork lift mechanic, before owning and operating 61 Lift Truck Repairs until his retirement. Robert was a long-standing member of the Goodwill Beneficial Assn. and also the Northmont Fellowship Assn., where he served as club president for a period of time. Wolfie was well known as a sharply dressed ballroom dancer, always wearing one of his signature bow ties. Even when not out dancing, a sport coat and a dress hat (a lid as he called it) were the norm. His many interests included bowling and local dirt-track racing in his younger years, then watching NASCAR and making plastic canvas creations in his later years. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen E., wife of Mark Polins of Wyomissing, PA; his grandson, Benjamin T. Polins, fiancé of Allison Ohlinger, both of California; his granddaughter, Kirsten E., wife of Sean Gannon, and his great-granddaughter, Cecilia M. Gannon, all of Maryland. A private burial will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery. Bean Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Shillington is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.beanfuneralhomes.com