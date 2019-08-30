Home

Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
1136 Geigertown Rd.,
Birdsboro, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
1136 Geigertown Rd.
Birdsboro, PA
Robert Worthington Obituary

Robert M. Worthington, 93, formerly of Geigertown, Pa., died on August 27, 2019, at the Mifflin Center in Shillington, Pa.

Born in Bristol, Pa., he was the son of the late Lewis and Carrie (Smoyer)

Worthington. He was the widower of

Melissa J. (Spangler) Worthington.

Robert was employed as a manager for Graco Children's Products, retiring in 1991. He was an avid golfer and

enjoyed bowling at the former Bowl O' Rama. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in

Geigertown, Pa. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy from August 1944 to June 1946, on the USS Lake Champlain as a Quartermaster 3/C.

Surviving Robert are three daughters: Marjorie A.

Worthington, of Downingtown, Pa., Linda J. Worthington, of Tobyhanna, Pa., and Virginia L. Mengel, wife of Gary, of

Exeter Twp., Pa; one granddaughter, Kira; and four step-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by two sisters and one brother.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1136 Geigertown Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. A viewing will be held Wednesday, at the church, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Paul's U.M. Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's UM Church, PO Box 6, Geigertown, PA 19523.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019
