Robert “Bob” Wright Robert ‘Bob’ Wright, 83, of Pennside, passed away at Reading Hospital on August 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on February 2, 1937, to Harry S. and Mary C. Wright (both deceased). He is also predeceased by two brothers, Harry and Timothy Wright and two sons, Harry and Frederick Wright. Bob graduated from Reading Central Catholic High School in 1955 and LaSalle University in 1960. He served in the US Army from 1960-1966. He was the adoring husband of Catherine ‘Kitty’ Wright. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on April 16th. Bob is survived by a large and loving family including five children Catherine ‘Kate’ Wright (wife of Matthew Bobb), Robert Wright, Jr., (husband of Julie Bobb), Matthew Wright, Peter Wright (husband of Alison Cole), Andrew Wright (husband of Amy Hannahoe). He also is survived by 14 grandchildren: Bronwyn Wright-Rivera (partner of Daniel Rivera), Rhiannon Wright (partner of Cameron Wygent), Juliana Coleman (wife of Sean Coleman), Emma Wright, Sophia Wright, Chloe Wright, Stella Wright, Benjamin Wright, Jacob Bobb, Riley Wright, Madeline Wright, Mia Wright, Cecelia Wright, and Daniel Wright. Before retiring in 2003, Bob worked for 40 years as a Corporate Secretary at the Reading Foundry & Supply Co. He was a long-time member of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Penn where he served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and Choir Member. Since 1973, Bob was a member of the Serra Club. He served as District Governor, President of the Serra International Foundation Board, and President of Serra International. While a member of Serra, Bob and his wife Kitty made close friends with people all over the world and had the honor of meeting 3 Popes: John Paul II, Benedict and Francis. From 1992-1999, Bob served on the Board of Trustees at Alvernia University and Emeritus Trustee in 2008. Along with his wife, he was awarded the Alvernia Franciscan award for service. Bob was honored as a Diocese of Allentown Legacy Society Member, he served on the President’s Council at LaSalle University in 1991, and on the Board of Directors at Mary’s Shelter. Bob loved spending time with his family and friends. Though cut off physically, he made a point to call at least two friends each day during the pandemic. Most importantly, he cherished the one-on-one time he spent with Kitty during the past months. Bob had a life-long love of model trains and would open his house to share the magic of his trains with friends and family. A viewing with family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 4975 Boyertown Pike, Exeter Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 am, at the church. Interment will be private at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. and mailed to the following address, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com