Robert B. Zeiber, 77, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 6:00 am in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Dorothy I. (Seltzer) Zeiber. Born in Reading, Mr. Zeiber was the son of the late Dallas R. Zeiber, Sr. and Nelda (Winters) Zeiber. He was employed by Dana Corp. in Reading as a crane operator/welder. Mr. Zeiber was a school bus driver for BCIU; played Santa Claus for children with special needs; loved his loyal dog Minnie and attended Muhlenberg High School football games. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Michael R. Zeiber, companion of April M. Stephen of Muhlenberg Township, his grandchildren Michelle R. Zeiber, Jeffrey R. Zeiber, Tori I. Zeiber and his 2 great grandchildren. Mr. Zeiber is also survived by his brother Dallas R. Zeiber, Jr., husband of Bonnie Zeiber of Birdsboro and his sister Patty Rowley of Sinking Spring. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Friday 9:30 am to 11:00 am. The family requests that social distancing be respected during the viewing and funeral service. Contributions may be made to PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in memory of Mr. Robert B. Zeiber. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020