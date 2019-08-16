|
Robert Eugene Zinn, 91, of Blue Bell, Montgomery Co., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 13, in Temple University Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Cornelia Louise (Boyles) Zinn. Sadly, Cornelia passed on Feb. 15, 2018.
Born in Reading, on March 23, 1928, Robert was the only child of the late William and Willa (Arnold) Zinn. He was a 1946 graduate of West Reading High School.
Robert was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1950 and served as Chief Medical Supply Specialist, stationed in Germany. He attained the rank of Sergeant before he was honorably discharged in 1956.
He enjoyed model trains, traveling and smoking his pipe. Along with his son, he liked to build and remodel things. He took pride and pleasure in the things he created.
Surviving are two sons, Karl W. Zinn of Wyomissing and Richard E. Yeich and his wife, Joanne of Norristown; four grandchildren: Zachary T. Zinn and his wife (Kera) of Wyomissing, Hayley L. Zinn of West Reading, Garrett W. Zinn and his wife, Kaylissa of Lancaster, and Zoey E. Zinn of West Reading; and three great-grandchildren: Theodore Edward Zinn, Orion Onyx Vert Zinn and Maizie Murphy Zinn.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, Pa., 19606. Committal will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, following the viewing. Robert will be laid to rest beside Cornelia.
Fond memories and online condolences for the family can be made at www.AumansInc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019