Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Kranis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta C. Kranis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta C. Kranis Obituary
Roberta C. Kranis, 88, of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 3:49 am in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Daniel Kranis, Sr. Born in Reading, Mrs. Kranis was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Yunkowski) Kramer. She was a waitress at The Riveredge Restaurant and a manager at Queen of the Valley Restaurant and The Hitching Post Restaurant. Mrs. Kranis was a member of Saint Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church. In addition to her husband , she is survived by her children Danielle R. Kranis of Wernersville; Daniel Kranis, Jr., husband of Susie Kranis of Cumru Township; Denise C. Maiero of Peachtree City, Georgia; Diane Marie Zerphy of New Tripoli; and Daniel J. Kranis, husband of Debra Kranis of Muhlenberg Township. She has 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who loved their “Nanny”. She will forever be remembered for her kind heart and unconditional love. She will be sadly missed by all. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date in Saint Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church. Inurnment will take place in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mrs. Roberta C. Kranis. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -