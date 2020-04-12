|
Roberta C. Kranis, 88, of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 3:49 am in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Daniel Kranis, Sr. Born in Reading, Mrs. Kranis was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Yunkowski) Kramer. She was a waitress at The Riveredge Restaurant and a manager at Queen of the Valley Restaurant and The Hitching Post Restaurant. Mrs. Kranis was a member of Saint Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church. In addition to her husband , she is survived by her children Danielle R. Kranis of Wernersville; Daniel Kranis, Jr., husband of Susie Kranis of Cumru Township; Denise C. Maiero of Peachtree City, Georgia; Diane Marie Zerphy of New Tripoli; and Daniel J. Kranis, husband of Debra Kranis of Muhlenberg Township. She has 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who loved their “Nanny”. She will forever be remembered for her kind heart and unconditional love. She will be sadly missed by all. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date in Saint Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church. Inurnment will take place in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mrs. Roberta C. Kranis. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
