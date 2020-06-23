Roberta Lisa Giordano
Roberta Lisa Giordano Roberta Lisa Giordano, 62, left this world to be with her Lord on June 19, 2020. She had been a resident at Cedar Haven Nursing Home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, since 2013. She was a 1976 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and a 1980 graduate of Millersville State College. Born in Syracuse, New York, Roberta was preceded in death by her mother and father, Frank F Giordano and Ruth Mary (Schell) Giordano. She is survived by sisters Ramona Barrella (Luiz Fernando), of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Nancy Ferris (Stanley J) of Liverpool, New York. In her role as “aunt” she will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews as well as by many cousins. In lieu of flowers, heartfelt contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Services will be private, under the direction of Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple, PA. Please visit the guest book at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
