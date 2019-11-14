|
Mrs. Roberta Marie (Brown) Kutzler, 80, of Shillington, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of Kenneth Roy Kutzler. Born in Wilmington, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Naomi (Jordon) Brown. Roberta retired from Weis Markets in 1994. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, camping, fishing and spending time with her Persian and Himalayan cats. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Blaine Newkirk, of Oley, and Denis Newkirk, husband of Karen, of Eldorado, Calif.; grandchildren: Melissa L. Newkirk, Kristopher Newkirk, Amanda Newkirk, Zachary Newkirk, Cooper Newkirk and Jenneth Newkirk; and great-grandchild, Aryah Newkirk. The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff at Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Roberta during her illness. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Road, Reading, PA 19606, with Rev. Jonathan Yoder, officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019