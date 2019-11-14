Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Kutzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta M. (Brown) Kutzler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta M. (Brown) Kutzler Obituary
Mrs. Roberta Marie (Brown) Kutzler, 80, of Shillington, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of Kenneth Roy Kutzler. Born in Wilmington, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Naomi (Jordon) Brown. Roberta retired from Weis Markets in 1994. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, camping, fishing and spending time with her Persian and Himalayan cats. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Blaine Newkirk, of Oley, and Denis Newkirk, husband of Karen, of Eldorado, Calif.; grandchildren: Melissa L. Newkirk, Kristopher Newkirk, Amanda Newkirk, Zachary Newkirk, Cooper Newkirk and Jenneth Newkirk; and great-grandchild, Aryah Newkirk. The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff at Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Roberta during her illness. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Road, Reading, PA 19606, with Rev. Jonathan Yoder, officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -