|
|
Robin Louise Chelius, 66, of Heidelberg Township, passed away in the evening hours, Sunday, August 11, 2019, of natural causes in her residence.
She was the wife of Scott D. Chelius. They were married November 20, 1971. Born March 23, 1953, in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Charlotte E. (nee' Rogers) Weiss.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her
children, Chad S. (Rebecca Ferree) Chelius and Sean M. (Tara Seaman) Chelius; her siblings, Kathleen A. Page and Dayne "Mitch" Weiss; her grandchildren: Gabriel, Claire, Luke and Amara Chelius. She was an honorary mom to Kyle Henney and Elliott Henney; and honorary nana to Evelyn Ginger Henney.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., at the Mull Funeral Home, 27 East High St., Womelsdorf. All are invited for a time of fellowship and refreshment, at her late residence, following the visitation. Interment will be private at
Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robin may be made to the at: .
For expanded obituary, please visit www.mullfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019