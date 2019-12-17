Home

Robin R. Kline, 56, formerly of Robesonia, passed away in the morning hours Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Hamburg. She was the wife of Michael D. Kline. Born September 5, 1963, in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Robert R. Boyer and Gloria J. (Greth) Boyer, Myerstown. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children: Joshua M. Kline, David R. Kline, & Amber N.(Kline) Lankford, wife of David Lankford; Her siblings: Tina Weider, Penny Lynn Monteleone, and Janine Kelly; and by her grandchildren: Savannah Mehaffey , Ivy, and. E’owyn Kline She was predeceased by her daughter: Ashley L. Kline, in 2014. Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1 PM from the Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, with Pastor Clark L. Bossler, officiating. Burial will follow in Millbach Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Friday from 12 Noon until time of service at the funeral home. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
