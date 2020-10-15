Robin Standerwick Mr. Robin Standerwick, 89, of Salisbury, formerly of Reading, PA, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Salisbury, NC. Born January 26, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Fleming Standerwick Sr. and Eleanor Hart Standerwick. Mr. Standerwick was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War. He was a computer programmer as well as an avid bowler, voracious reader, seasoned swimmer, he enjoyed mini-golf and was a huge football fan. We are eternally grateful for the many sacrifices he made and will miss his guidance, laughter and love of life. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Christopher Standerwick of Malibu, CA, Wayne Standerwick of San Francisco, CA, Michael Standerwick of Brooklyn, NY, Mona Standerwick Overcash and husband David of Salisbury, NC, and wife Bernadette Standerwick of Reading PA. Services are private at the convenience of the family.Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Standerwick family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
