1/2
Robin Standerwick
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Standerwick Mr. Robin Standerwick, 89, of Salisbury, formerly of Reading, PA, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Salisbury, NC. Born January 26, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Fleming Standerwick Sr. and Eleanor Hart Standerwick. Mr. Standerwick was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War. He was a computer programmer as well as an avid bowler, voracious reader, seasoned swimmer, he enjoyed mini-golf and was a huge football fan. We are eternally grateful for the many sacrifices he made and will miss his guidance, laughter and love of life. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Christopher Standerwick of Malibu, CA, Wayne Standerwick of San Francisco, CA, Michael Standerwick of Brooklyn, NY, Mona Standerwick Overcash and husband David of Salisbury, NC, and wife Bernadette Standerwick of Reading PA. Services are private at the convenience of the family.Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Standerwick family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved