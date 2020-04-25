Reading Eagle Obituaries
Sorge Funeral Home Inc
422 N Juniata St
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
(814) 695-3960
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
www.sorgefuneralhome.com
Robin Washington Obituary
Robin M. (Weaver) Washington, 62 of Reading, formerly of Hollidaysburg, passed away Friday at Spruce Manor. She was born in Altoona, daughter of the late Jesse and Romaine (Martin) Weaver. She married Daniel Washington in 1978 in West Germany, he preceded her in death in 1996. Surviving are her children: Jessica L. and fiancé Andre of Reading; and Daniel D. and husband Wayne of New Scotland, NY; two grandchildren: Juan and Kiana; sisters: Brenda Drake, Betty Jo Ross, Lee Ann Eppley; and brothers: David and Marty Weaver. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones. Robin was preceded in death by two brothers: Leonard and Craig Weaver. She graduated from Hollidaysburg High School, and served in the US Army. She retired from First Energy (Penelec) after 25 years of dedicated service. Robin attended Maiden Creek Church UCC/Lutheran in Blandon, PA. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, visiting casinos, listening to her favorite “oldies” music, and playing bingo. All services are private at Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Holidaysburg. A funeral service will be live streamed at www.sorgefuneralhome.com at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28. Interment at New St. Mary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the UPMC Diabetes Asso: 620 Howard Ave., Altoona PA 16601.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
