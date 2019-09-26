Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
Robin (Wolf) Weidenhammer


1960 - 2019
Robin (Wolf) Weidenhammer Obituary

Robin Lynn Weidenhammer, 59, of Muhlenberg

Township, passed away peacefully, September 24, 2019, at ManorCare Laureldale.

She was the wife of Samuel H. Weidenhammer and they were married for 29 years.

Born June 9, 1960, in Reading, she was a daughter of

William L. Wolf, of Laureldale, and the late Leona J.

(Reppert) Wolf, who passed away in 1974.

She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Jan Wolf, who passed away in 2016.

She was a 1978 graduate of SunCoast High School.

Robin was employed by Maple Grove Campground as their manager.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father is her son, Craig Weidenhammer, of Mohnton, Pa.; her sister, Lori Wolf, of Wonderlake, Ill.; and her brother, William Larry Wolf Jr. and his wife, Jeannette, of Westminster, Colo.;

nieces, Ally Wolf and Kirsten Wolf.

Also surviving is her step-brother, Michael Spanier, of Florida; her step-sister, Vickie Peterson; and her adopted daughter, Missy Stup, of Mohnton; and her granddaughter, Theresa Stup.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Wendy Wolf.

Robin had a special love for animals.

Services will be held Friday, September 27 at 11 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from

10-11 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow in

Laureldale Cemetery.

Since Robin had a special love for animals please

consider donating to: The Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 in lieu of flowers.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019
