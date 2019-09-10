|
Robinette F. (Sheipe) Palsgrove, 93, of Denver, and recent resident of Zerbe Sisters Retirement Community in Narvon, passed away late Sunday night, September 8, 2019.
Robinette was the daughter of the late William McKinley and Martha E. (Snyder) Sheipe. Married for 71 years, she was the loving wife of
Richard J. Palsgrove, who passed in August 2018.
Family was most important to Robinette; with great care she tended to her family's needs and made her children and grandchildren a priority in her life. She was a member of Peace U.C.C. Church in Denver, since 1968, and served on the Altar Guild. Robinette was thrifty. She enjoyed couponing and public auctions. During elections Robinette enjoyed serving at the voting polls in Brecknock & East
Cocalico Twp.
She is survived by four children: Richard S. Palsgrove, of Denver; Linda F. Thum, of New Holland; Barbara A. Hoffert (Keith), of Fivepointville; and Bruce L. Palsgrove (Kathy), of Stevens; five grandchildren: Beth (Ben) Kauffman, Brent (Jessica) Palsgrove, Michael (Kim) Hoffert, Kristen (Adam) Heaps and Stephanie (Andrew) Shahade; eight great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Sterling Sheipe.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 14, 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m., at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc.,
34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA, 17567, where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Peace U.C.C. Memorial Fund, 37 E. Swartzville Rd., Denver, PA, 17517.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center for the loving care they provided.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019