Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
(717) 336-4909
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robinette Palsgrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robinette (Sheipe) Palsgrove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robinette (Sheipe) Palsgrove Obituary

Robinette F. (Sheipe) Palsgrove, 93, of Denver, and recent resident of Zerbe Sisters Retirement Community in Narvon, passed away late Sunday night, September 8, 2019.

Robinette was the daughter of the late William McKinley and Martha E. (Snyder) Sheipe. Married for 71 years, she was the loving wife of

Richard J. Palsgrove, who passed in August 2018.

Family was most important to Robinette; with great care she tended to her family's needs and made her children and grandchildren a priority in her life. She was a member of Peace U.C.C. Church in Denver, since 1968, and served on the Altar Guild. Robinette was thrifty. She enjoyed couponing and public auctions. During elections Robinette enjoyed serving at the voting polls in Brecknock & East

Cocalico Twp.

She is survived by four children: Richard S. Palsgrove, of Denver; Linda F. Thum, of New Holland; Barbara A. Hoffert (Keith), of Fivepointville; and Bruce L. Palsgrove (Kathy), of Stevens; five grandchildren: Beth (Ben) Kauffman, Brent (Jessica) Palsgrove, Michael (Kim) Hoffert, Kristen (Adam) Heaps and Stephanie (Andrew) Shahade; eight great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Sterling Sheipe.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 14, 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m., at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc.,

34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA, 17567, where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Peace U.C.C. Memorial Fund, 37 E. Swartzville Rd., Denver, PA, 17517.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center for the loving care they provided.

Messages and condolences may be posted at

www.goodfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now