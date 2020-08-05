Robinson De Jesus Cardona Robinson De Jesus Martinez-Cardona, 48, of Sinking Spring, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Robinson, a son of Francisco Javier Martinez-Rendon, Sr. and Maria Doris Cardona-Ospina, was born in Medellin, Colombia. He is survived by a brother, Francisco L. Martinez; three sisters, Esneda Carvajal, Yudy A. Martinez, and Liliana M. Echavarria; his girlfriend, Cristina Monsalve; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A service will be held at 8:00 PM, Friday, Aug. 7th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 5-8:00 PM, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date in Colombia. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com