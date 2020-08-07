Rodney “Rocco” L. Kennedy Rodney “Rocco” L. Kennedy, 73, of Kulptown, PA passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the son of the late Mervin “Jack” R. Kennedy and the late Mary E. (Johnson) Kennedy. He was the husband of Ramona Y. (Maupin) Kennedy. Rodney worked as a cable splicer for the former Conestoga Telephone Co. in Birdsboro, PA. He was the President of the South Birdsboro Archery, Rod, and Gun Club for 40 years. In the U.S. Army, he was stationed at Ft. Myers with the Old Guard, where he drove dignitaries. He was involved with youth baseball in Birdsboro for many years. Rodney was a member of the Kulptown Fire Co. and the Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club. He was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Birdsboro, PA. Surviving Rodney, along with his wife, Ramona, are 3 sons: Christopher J. Kennedy, husband of Jennifer of Birdsboro, PA, Scott R. Kennedy of Douglassville, PA, and Joshua D. Kennedy, husband of Kristin of Phoenixville, PA; and 5 grandchildren: Jacob & Jevan Kennedy, Logan and Wyatt Almond, and Hunter Ulrich. He was predeceased by 1 son: Brian H. Kennedy. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12:15pm at Birdsboro Cemetery, 1018 East Main Street Birdsboro, PA 19508 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 114 Bird St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



