1/1
Robney L. Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney “Rocco” L. Kennedy Rodney “Rocco” L. Kennedy, 73, of Kulptown, PA passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the son of the late Mervin “Jack” R. Kennedy and the late Mary E. (Johnson) Kennedy. He was the husband of Ramona Y. (Maupin) Kennedy. Rodney worked as a cable splicer for the former Conestoga Telephone Co. in Birdsboro, PA. He was the President of the South Birdsboro Archery, Rod, and Gun Club for 40 years. In the U.S. Army, he was stationed at Ft. Myers with the Old Guard, where he drove dignitaries. He was involved with youth baseball in Birdsboro for many years. Rodney was a member of the Kulptown Fire Co. and the Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club. He was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Birdsboro, PA. Surviving Rodney, along with his wife, Ramona, are 3 sons: Christopher J. Kennedy, husband of Jennifer of Birdsboro, PA, Scott R. Kennedy of Douglassville, PA, and Joshua D. Kennedy, husband of Kristin of Phoenixville, PA; and 5 grandchildren: Jacob & Jevan Kennedy, Logan and Wyatt Almond, and Hunter Ulrich. He was predeceased by 1 son: Brian H. Kennedy. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12:15pm at Birdsboro Cemetery, 1018 East Main Street Birdsboro, PA 19508 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 114 Bird St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved