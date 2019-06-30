Rocco Perate Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rocco Perate Sr..
Obituary
Send Flowers


Rocco P. Perate Sr., 92, passed away

peacefully on June 25, 2019.

He was the beloved and devoted husband of Mary (Russo) Perate, with whom he

recently celebrated 72 years of marriage. A well-known barber, Rocco enjoyed drawing and playing bingo.

In addition to his spouse, he is survived by his three sons: Frank, John and Rocco II; three grandchildren: John, Christopher and Chloe; and five great-grandchildren.

Rocco was predeceased by his four siblings: Neil,

Michael, Angeline and Molly; and his beloved grandson,

Rocco III.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday,

July 5, 2019, in Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3125 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gift of Life Family House are welcome: 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, c/o Rocco P. Perate II.

Please contact Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com, regarding online

condolences.

Published in Reading Eagle from June 30 to July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.