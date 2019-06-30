Rocco P. Perate Sr., 92, passed away

peacefully on June 25, 2019.

He was the beloved and devoted husband of Mary (Russo) Perate, with whom he

recently celebrated 72 years of marriage. A well-known barber, Rocco enjoyed drawing and playing bingo.

In addition to his spouse, he is survived by his three sons: Frank, John and Rocco II; three grandchildren: John, Christopher and Chloe; and five great-grandchildren.

Rocco was predeceased by his four siblings: Neil,

Michael, Angeline and Molly; and his beloved grandson,

Rocco III.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday,

July 5, 2019, in Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3125 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gift of Life Family House are welcome: 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, c/o Rocco P. Perate II.

Please contact Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com, regarding online

condolences.



