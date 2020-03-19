Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Devlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger T. Devlin


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodger T. Devlin Obituary
Rodger T. Devlin, 65, of Reading, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was the husband of Susan M. (Chambers) Devlin. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Rodger J. and Marguerite (Trainor) Devlin. He went to Archbishop Kennedy High School, Drexel University and Albright College. Rodger was the owner/operator of Eastern States Horse Transport and lastly worked as a reactor operator at Exelon Nuclear Generating Station in Limerick. Surviving are Rodger's wife Susan, daughter Rebecca E., Exeter; son Christopher husband of Chloe, New York City, NY; and grandson Thomas. Also surviving is brother Kevin Devlin; sisters Meg Evangelist wife of Kenneth, Eileen Rosati wife of Albert; and many nieces and nephews. For everyone's safety, the family has chosen to have a private viewing in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. and a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 3331 Street Rd #410, Bensalem, PA 19020.. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -