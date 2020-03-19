|
Rodger T. Devlin, 65, of Reading, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was the husband of Susan M. (Chambers) Devlin. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Rodger J. and Marguerite (Trainor) Devlin. He went to Archbishop Kennedy High School, Drexel University and Albright College. Rodger was the owner/operator of Eastern States Horse Transport and lastly worked as a reactor operator at Exelon Nuclear Generating Station in Limerick. Surviving are Rodger's wife Susan, daughter Rebecca E., Exeter; son Christopher husband of Chloe, New York City, NY; and grandson Thomas. Also surviving is brother Kevin Devlin; sisters Meg Evangelist wife of Kenneth, Eileen Rosati wife of Albert; and many nieces and nephews. For everyone's safety, the family has chosen to have a private viewing in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. and a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 3331 Street Rd #410, Bensalem, PA 19020.. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020