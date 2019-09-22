|
Rodney (Rod) W. Burkert, 88, of Blandon, passed away on September 19, 2019, at Berks Heim.
Rod was born in West Reading to Arthur W. Burkert and N. Belle (Lance) Burkert, on September 27, 1930. He was a 1948
graduate of Reading High School. Rod and his wife, May (Coleman) Burkert, were married for 56 years until she passed away on June 16, 2007. He worked as an industrial guard at Western Electric Lucent Technology for over 30 years.
Rod's interest in history led to his volunteer work as a director and charter member of the Fleetwood Historical Society. He also was an avid family genealogist and arrowhead collector. He loved the outdoors and shared his
passions for hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, canoeing, gardening and woodworking with his family. He was a life member of the NRA and member of the Ruffed Grouse
Society and the Oley Valley Heritage Society.
Rod was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel J.
Burkert; brothers: Wellington (Welly), Robert and Richard Burkert; and daughter-in-law, Donna Burkert.
Rod is survived by his children: William D. Burkert, of Fleetwood, Pa.; Ronald P. (Amy) Burkert, of Oakmont, Pa.; Glenn C. (Sarah) Burkert, of Alexandria, Va.; Cynthia E. (Larry Merkl) Burkert, of Reading, Pa.; Jeffrey S. (Allene Lubin) Burkert, of Rockingham, Vt.; seven grandchildren: Brian, Stephanie, Allison and Kendal; Jason and Amy; and Burke; and 12 great-grandchildren: Daniel and Anna; Blake, Ella and Carter; Elise and Amelia; Addison; Levi and
Calvin; and Maya and Tiago.
There will be a private family viewing at the funeral home followed by private graveside service and interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Fleetwood, Pennsylvania.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fleetwood Historical Society, 110 Arch St., Suite 1, Fleetwood, PA 19522; phone: (610) 944-5800.
Online condolences can be made at
www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.