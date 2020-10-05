1/1
Rodney D. Kriebel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney D. Kriebel Rodney D. Kriebel, 68, of Maxatawny, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Rodney was the husband of Louise (Rader) Kriebel. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary October 16th. Rodney was born in Allentown a son of the late Rodney S. and Edith J. (Moser) Kriebel. He was the owner and operator of K & K Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning for over 40 years. Rodney was a veteran of the U.S. Army. His hobby was collecting and shooting guns. He enjoyed spending time with his family in the Poconos. Rodney’s beloved companion was his poodle Diesel. Survivors: wife; son, Bobby Joe Kriebel; daughter, Tina Weitzel; sisters, Marsha A. wife of Russell J. Anderson of Fleetwood, Darilyn Wagner of Allentown, Sandra and her husband Jerry Grotte of Hillsboro, OR; grandchildren, Christopher, Kieth, Emily, Zachary, Amanda; great grandchildren, Leah, Ellie, Mason, Adelyn, Lucyann, Madeline, Theodore and Aria; nephews and nieces, Paul, Heather, Katie, Scott and Bobby, Debra, Billy, Cathy. He was predeceased by his son Richard Kriebel. Services: A public visitation to honor the life of Rodney will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Thursday, October 15th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Service will be private at the convenience of the family. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: Contributions may be made to a poodle rescue or a charity of one’s choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved