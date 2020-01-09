Home

Rodney James Smith, 58, of the Reading, passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at Reading Hospital. He was born on October 9, 1961 in Reading, Pennsylvania to James Smith and Allean Hines. Rodney attended Reading High School and was employed at Birdsboro Steel. He attended Mt. Zion C.O.G.I.C. of Reading. Rodney loved ole’ school music, his favorite station was WDAS. Rodney’s wit will be truly missed, he always had something to say. Rodney is survived by his mother, Allean Smith; sisters, Tammy (Phillip) Britt, Mary (David) Britt, Barbara Person; brother, William Person; sister in law, Evelyn Hines, and host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, James Smith; brothers, Todd Smith and Curtis Hines. Services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mt. Zion C.O.G.I.C., 214 S. 6th Street, Reading, PA 19602, with the Elder Kevin S. Glimp presiding. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front Street, Reading, Pa 19601
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
