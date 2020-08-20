Rodney L. Salem Rodney L. Salem, 58, of Wernersville, passed away on August 17, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Kimberle Ann (Chrzanowski) Salem. Together they celebrated 32 years of marriage. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of Kathryn (Sell) Salem and the late Harry Salem. Rodney was a 1981 graduate of Conrad Weiser School District. He went on to work for Berks Packing Co, last working Friday, August 14, 2020. He was a member of St. John’s (Hains) United Church of Christ. In his younger years, he was a volunteer firefighter for the Womelsdorf, Robesonia, Wernersville, and Sinking Spring Fire Companies. Rodney was a member of the Robesonia Gun Club and Northern Lancaster Game and Fish Protective Association. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Zachare S. Salem and Logan J. Salem. Also surviving is his mother-in-law: Barbara A. Chrzanowski, widow of Norbert J. Chrzanowski; 3 sisters, Beverly Salem; Wilma Wentzel, wife of Butch Wentzel; Sherry Salem; 2 brothers, Dennis Salem and Brian Salem, husband of Cindy Salem; Brother-in-law Mark Chrzanowski, husband of Donna Chrzanowski; Sister-in-law Debra Ritter, wife of Robin Ritter; 6 nephews, and a niece. Rodney was predeceased by a niece. Funeral service will be private. Bean Funeral Home & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com