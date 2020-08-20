1/1
Rodney L. Salem
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney L. Salem Rodney L. Salem, 58, of Wernersville, passed away on August 17, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Kimberle Ann (Chrzanowski) Salem. Together they celebrated 32 years of marriage. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of Kathryn (Sell) Salem and the late Harry Salem. Rodney was a 1981 graduate of Conrad Weiser School District. He went on to work for Berks Packing Co, last working Friday, August 14, 2020. He was a member of St. John’s (Hains) United Church of Christ. In his younger years, he was a volunteer firefighter for the Womelsdorf, Robesonia, Wernersville, and Sinking Spring Fire Companies. Rodney was a member of the Robesonia Gun Club and Northern Lancaster Game and Fish Protective Association. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Zachare S. Salem and Logan J. Salem. Also surviving is his mother-in-law: Barbara A. Chrzanowski, widow of Norbert J. Chrzanowski; 3 sisters, Beverly Salem; Wilma Wentzel, wife of Butch Wentzel; Sherry Salem; 2 brothers, Dennis Salem and Brian Salem, husband of Cindy Salem; Brother-in-law Mark Chrzanowski, husband of Donna Chrzanowski; Sister-in-law Debra Ritter, wife of Robin Ritter; 6 nephews, and a niece. Rodney was predeceased by a niece. Funeral service will be private. Bean Funeral Home & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved