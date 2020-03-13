|
|
Rodney “Roddy” L. McGrath, 54, of Dowington, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, while in the care of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Before his passing Rodney consented to continue significantly impacting the lives of others through participation with Gift of Life. He was a son of the late Marilyn (Wertz) McGrath. He graduated from Wilson High School ’83. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army, and then earned his B.S. in biology from Albright College. The Peace Corps took him to Tonga in the South Pacific to teach. He was a gene researcher at Thomas Jefferson Hospital before returning to Berks County, where he entered the family business. As owner of East-West Therapeutic Massage for 20 years, this beautiful human transformed the atmosphere with his giant heart. During this time, Roddy obtained his RN degree from RACC, which he claimed he earned “just for fun.” Possessing a caring and fiercely loving soul, Roddy easily gained friends. He treasured the relationship he shared with his lifelong friends: Phil, Jim and Rich. Roddy was always the instigator in chief of his friends’ light-hearted teenage mischief. He was adventurous and enjoyed skydiving, skiing, and running. He was a voracious reader and an enthusiast of Grade B movies. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth, wife of Paul Lavicka, with whom he resided; and Susan M. McGrath, of Newmanstown, Lebanon County; his nephews, Jackson Brubaker and Harry Naumann; his aunt, Gale Rhoads; his cousins: Mervin G. Wertz, Kelly Bowen, Shannon Wertz, Andrea McCullough and Lori Donohue; and father, Rodney McGrath. He is also survived by his work wife, Laurie; work sister, Liz; and all the work angels that he was fortunate to know and love. Roddy’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Roddy loved the two rescue dogs, Elizabeth and Paul, brought into the home. His family asks that donations in his memory please be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020