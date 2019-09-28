Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
Rodney Moyer


1938 - 2019
Rodney Moyer Obituary

Rodney E. Moyer, 81, of Wyomissing, passed away early morning, Wednesday,

September 25, 2019, at Kutztown Manor.

He was the widower of Kathleen J. (Meiran) Moyer, who passed away on

November 14, 2016, after 57 wonderful and loving years of marriage. Born in Reading on June 13, 1938, he was the son of Harry L. Moyer and Margaret A.

Foreman. After Rodney's father passed away in September 1938, he was raised by Walter Koneski and Margaret. He was a 1956 graduate of Reading High School and attended the Berks campus of Penn State. Rodney was also an Army veteran, serving from May 1957 to May 1959. Rodney worked at the Beryllium for 7 years and at the Dana

(Parish) Division for 34 years, operating in quality control and sales.

Rodney is survived by his three children: Rodney M. Moyer and his wife, Carol, of West Chester; Christine and her husband, Michael Boyer, of Sinking Spring; and Patrick J. Moyer and his wife, Carla, of Concord, N.C. Rodney is

also survived by his grandchildren: Michael, Scott, Zachary, Hannah, Caitlyn, Mackenzie and Tully; and 2 great-grandchildren, Layla and Kassidy.

He is also survived by his brothers, Ronald F. Moyer, of Mt. Penn, and Stuart F. Moyer, husband of Anna Mae, of York, Pa.; and sister, Audrey, widow of Dave Mulholland, of Ottawa, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Margaret, wife of Gregory Steele, of Kokomo, Ind.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,

Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will

follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Monday,

9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

, 100 N. 20th St.,

Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019
