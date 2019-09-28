|
Rodney E. Moyer, 81, of Wyomissing, passed away early morning, Wednesday,
September 25, 2019, at Kutztown Manor.
He was the widower of Kathleen J. (Meiran) Moyer, who passed away on
November 14, 2016, after 57 wonderful and loving years of marriage. Born in Reading on June 13, 1938, he was the son of Harry L. Moyer and Margaret A.
Foreman. After Rodney's father passed away in September 1938, he was raised by Walter Koneski and Margaret. He was a 1956 graduate of Reading High School and attended the Berks campus of Penn State. Rodney was also an Army veteran, serving from May 1957 to May 1959. Rodney worked at the Beryllium for 7 years and at the Dana
(Parish) Division for 34 years, operating in quality control and sales.
Rodney is survived by his three children: Rodney M. Moyer and his wife, Carol, of West Chester; Christine and her husband, Michael Boyer, of Sinking Spring; and Patrick J. Moyer and his wife, Carla, of Concord, N.C. Rodney is
also survived by his grandchildren: Michael, Scott, Zachary, Hannah, Caitlyn, Mackenzie and Tully; and 2 great-grandchildren, Layla and Kassidy.
He is also survived by his brothers, Ronald F. Moyer, of Mt. Penn, and Stuart F. Moyer, husband of Anna Mae, of York, Pa.; and sister, Audrey, widow of Dave Mulholland, of Ottawa, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Margaret, wife of Gregory Steele, of Kokomo, Ind.
Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,
Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will
follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Monday,
9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
, 100 N. 20th St.,
Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.