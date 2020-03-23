|
Rodney Alton Muthard, 81, previously of the Pricetown Road, Temple, Pa., and recently of Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook, Pa., passed away peacefully at home, in his sleep, on March 22, 2020. A 1956 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, Rodney was a longtime member and elder in the Fleetwood Bible Church. Throughout his life he owned and operated Muthard’s Meat Market, ChemSeal and Furniture Tune-Up, all on the Pricetown Road, just a mile and a half from where he was born. Rodney leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane (Lee) Muthard, of Honey Brook, Pa.; his daughter, Dr. Jennifer Lee Vaughan with her husband Brian Stephen Vaughan, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and his son, Jonathan Edward Muthard, with his wife, Kimberlee Louise (Sullivan) Muthard, of Reading, Pa. n addition is his sister-in-law law, Delores Diane (Parker) Muthard, of Temple, Pa,. Rodney was preceded in death by his elder brother, Lawrence Edward Muthard; and his parents, Edward and Marie Elda (Angstadt) Muthard. Rodney’s passing was observed by his family in privacy. Tributes may be made in his name to the Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020