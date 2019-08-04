|
Rodney M. (Tiny) Snook, 87, of West Lawn, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
He was the husband of Joan L. (Hoover) Snook. They just celebrated 69 years of
marriage on July 23, 2019.
Born in Reading, Mr. Snook was the son of the late H. Francis and Mary (Rist) Snook.
He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was an annealer at CarTech for 38 years, retiring July 1, 1987.
Mr. Snook spent 47 years vacationing at Tuckahoe Acres in Dagsboro, Delaware, where he enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, clamming and reading.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: R. Michael Snook, husband of Rebecca Snook, of South
Heidelberg Township, Rick M. Snook, husband of Terri Snook, of Bern Township, Robert M. Snook, husband of Penny Snook, of Lincoln Park, and Robin Melissa Reeder, wife of Bradley Reeder, of Maidencreek Township. He is
also survived by his grandchildren: Christopher, Matthew, Amy, Abigail, Allison, Ashley, Jordan, Brianna; and his nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Jeffrey Snook, husband of Joyce Snook, of Shillington; and he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ronald (Chet), Dale, William and Mary Ann Montag.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East
Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.