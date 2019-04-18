Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodolfo Folino.

Rodolfo Valentino Folino, 76, of

Wyomissing, passed away peacefully

Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Reading Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Belcastro (CZ), Italy, he was a son of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina (Tallarico) Folino. He was the loving husband of Lidia (Spada) Folino.

Rodolfo came to the U.S. in 1978, and was an extremely successful businessman. He started Valentino's Restaurant in Kutztown, introducing authentic Italian dishes to

northern Berks County. He also started Folino and Sons Construction, which gave him the opportunity to work

extremely hard for his family, giving his sons the

opportunity to be successful business owners themselves.

Family always came first to Rodolfo, and he was a

passionate caretaker for his entire family, from his wife to his children and grandchildren, making sure everyone was in a better place.

In addition to his wife, Rodolfo is survived by their four sons: Giusseppe, husband of Anna, Wyomissing, Massimo, Fleetwood, Marco, husband of Andrea, Sinking Spring, and Stefano, husband of Jacquelyn, Fleetwood. He is also

survived by six grandchildren; his sisters, Caterina, wife of Vincenzo, and Luigina, both of Italy; and brothers, Maurizio, husband of Gina, Italy, and Fernando "Tony," husband of Giuliana, Wyomissing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, Whitfield, with a viewing from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment will follow Mass at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



